3 teens among nine held for raping minor in Tirupur

COIMBATORE: Police on Monday arrested nine persons including three minors for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in Tirupur.

The victim was residing with her grandparents in Udumalpet, according to the police. Suspecting the physical changes that girl went through, hergrandparents took her to a nearby hospital for a medical examination, said the police.

“In a shocker, the girl was found to be four months pregnant. Following this, the victim revealed to her family members that nine persons including three minors raped her over the last few months,” the police said.

The Udumalpet All Women’s Police Station (AWPS) registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) based on a complaint. It arrested Jaya Kaliswaran, 19, Madan Kumar, 19, Barani Kumar, 21, Prakash, 24, Nandagopal, 19, Bahava Bharati, 22 and three more boys aged 14, 15 and 16. All nine accused hail from the same Udumalpet neighbourhood, the police said. They were produced in court and remanded to judicial custody.

The investigation revealed that one of the boys sexually exploited the girl under the pretext of getting her a job and he along with his friends committed the offence by threatening the victim.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed as parents and family members of the accused persons staged a protest in front of the Additional Superintendent of Police (ADSP) office demanding a proper investigation into the case and the release of innocent persons. However, family members of the accused left the spot as police officials sought their cooperation for further investigation into the case.