3 panchaloha idols unearthed in Tiruchy while digging ground for constructing water tank

TIRUCHY: Three panchaloha idols were unearthed in Tiruchy while digging the ground for constructing a water tank for a house on Monday.

It is said that Suresh (50), from Vengankudi near Manachanallur in Tiruchy, was digging the ground for the construction of a water tank for his house.

While the workers were digging six feet deep, they heard an unusual noise of clinging metal. When they continued to clear the sand in the pit, they found three panchaloha idols.

Soon, they passed on the information to the Samayapuram Temple Trust chairman Elangovan, Tahsildar Palanivel and the revenue officials.

Based on the information, the officials rushed to the spot and the idols were handed over to them. The idols were then moved to the treasury office.

The officials said that the idols would be inspected by a team of experts who would assess the age and quality of the idols. One of the idols resembled Lord Ram and two others were goddess idols, the officials said.