3 of poverty-struck family die by suicide in Madurai

MADURAI: In a tragic incident, three members of a family including two women, were found dead in their house at Gomathipuram in Madurai city.

The incident came to light on Thursday, after a foul smell started emanating from the house and neighbours alerted the Anna Nagar police station.

Police personnel broke open the house to find the bodies of P Vasuki (65), her unmarried daughter P Uma Devi (45) and son P Gothandapani (42) in the bedroom in an advanced stage of decay.

The bodies were sent to Government Rajaji Hospital for post-mortem. Police suspect that the deceased might have died by suicide by consuming pesticide owing to financial crisis and huge debt.

Investigations revealed that Vasuki’s husband Pandiyan, a retired official of Tamil Nadu health department had deserted the family following a difference of opinion some years ago.

After his separation, the family was living under extreme poverty owing to lack of income.

Anna Nagar police have registered a case and are investigating.