3 of family drown in Vaigai dam

MADURAI: Three bodies were found floating at the Vaigai dam in Theni district on Sunday. The deceased were identified as J Krishnamurthy (37) of Vadakarai, Periyakulam, his daughters Thara Shri (7) and Tamilisai (5).

On Friday evening, the disgruntled Krishnamurthy, along with his two daughters, left home and did not return. After hours of searching, his relatives could not trace them.

Based on a complaint lodged by Priyanka (30), wife of Krishnamurthy, Periyakulam police filed a ‘man missing’ and ‘girl missing’ case on Saturday.

But to the shock, the bodies of the children were found in the dam on Sunday morning, and later, the Fire and Rescue Services personnel recovered Krishnamurthy’s body.

It is suspected that Krishnamurthy, who had a family dispute, could have die by suicide after pushing his daughters into the dam. The Vaigai Dam police have filed a case, sources said.