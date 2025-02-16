3 north Indians found hiding in terrace near Tirunelveli

CHENNAI: Three north Indian youths were discovered hiding in the terrace of a house near Tirunelveli

The incident took place in Ponnakkudi, Parani Nagar, where Selvarathinam and his son Anand Subramanian reside. Anand, who runs a wholesale store in the Ponnakkudi Main Bazaar, returned home after closing his shop on the night of the incident. The following morning, around 5 AM, he heard strange noises from the attic and went to investigate. Upon reaching the terrace, he discovered three individuals hiding there, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Two of the youths quickly fled the scene after pushing Anand aside, while the third was caught by him. Anand immediately contacted the Muneer Pallam Police Station to report the incident.

Police arrived promptly and launched an investigation. It was revealed that the apprehended youth was from northern India and had been working in Tuticorin before walking to Tirunelveli. He appeared to be mentally unstable. The police are currently conducting a manhunt to capture the two youths who escaped.