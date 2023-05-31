3 medical colleges in TN lose recognition; Ma Su to go to Delhi

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday said that he will go to New Delhi after consulting with the Chief Minister regarding the cancellation of recognition of 3 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu.



While speaking to reporters he said, "It is not appropriate to say that we will cancel recognising medical colleges on minor grievances. If there is a deficiency, the government will surely correct it."



“We are going to hold a consultation with the Minister from tomorrow regarding this.“



Around 40 medical colleges across the country have lost recognition over the past two months allegedly for not following standards set by the National Medical Commission (NMC), official sources said.



About 100 more medical colleges in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Assam, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry and West Bengal may also face similar action, they said on Tuesday.



The colleges were not found to be complying with the set norms and several lapses related to CCTV cameras, Aadhaar-linked biometric attendance procedures and faculty rolls were found during inspections carried out by the Commission, an official source said.

