3 killed in auto-bus collision at Kandli near Tirupattur

TIRUPATTUR: Three persons were killed, two of them on the spot, when the auto in which they were travelling from Tirupattur to Krishnagiri district collided head-on with a government bus near Kandli on Thursday night. About 10 persons who play local drums were on their way in an auto to Krishnagiri to participate in a function there. When the auto neared Kandili, a Tirupattur-bound TNSTC bus from Hosur collided with the auto resulting in two persons identified as Sarathi (20) of Kasinaikanpatti and Karthik (18) of Chandrapuram killed on the spot. Kandli police rushed to the spot and admitted the eight injured to the Tirupattur GH from where two others Eesan (20) and Aravindan (20) were shifted to the Dharmapuri government hospital. Aravindan succumbed to injuries in the Dharmapuri hospital. The bodies of the two dead were sent to the Tirupattur hospital for post-mortem.