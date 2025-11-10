3 juveniles held for bike thefts in Dindigul

MADURAI: In a crackdown launched by the police in Dindigul, three juvenile offenders have been arrested after being charged with bike theft. The offenders belong to Dindigul Town, sources said on Sunday.

After incidents of bike theft in localities under the limits of Dindigul Town police, aggrieved owners of the vehicles lodged complaints.

Based on the complaints, Superintendent of Police A Pradeep had formed a special team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Karthik to crack the cases.

The team, after combing through CCTV footage, arrested these three juveniles and, upon enquiry, recovered nine high-speed bikes.

Moreover, the juveniles were also being questioned to check whether they had been involved in any other crime. The vehicles recovered would be handed over to the local court for further proceedings, sources said.