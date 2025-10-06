3 held in Tamil Nadu over murder of Andaman hotelier

PORT BLAIR: Three residents of Andaman and Nicobar Islands were arrested in Tamil Nadu in connection with the killing of a Port Blair-based hotelier, police said.

Niamat Ali (49), co-owner of a hotel in the Shadipur area of Port Blair, was allegedly murdered in Chennai in July.

The accused were arrested on October 3 by officers of Khilambatham police station in Tambaram district of Tamil Nadu with assistance from the Andaman and Nicobar Police, officials said.

As per the police investigation, Ali travelled to Chennai on July 27 on a business trip and went missing the same day.

His family members reported the matter at Aberdeen Police Station in Port Blair, and initially, a missing persons case was registered on July 28.