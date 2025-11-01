3 guest workers die after being trapped under M-sand as lorry overturns near Karur

CHENNAI: Three north indian workers were killed after a tipper lorry carrying M-sand overturned suddenly at Thennilai near Karur on Saturday.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the workers were seated on top of the lorry when it lost balance and overturned. The victims were trapped under the mound of sand and died on the spot.

The lorry driver and another worker sustained injuries but managed to survive. They were rescued and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.