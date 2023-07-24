3 drown in quarry water in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Two college students and a minor drowned in a quarry filled with water in Coimbatore on Saturday.

Police said M Vinu (18) from Kovilpalayam and his friends Nithish (18), Surendar (20), Danush (21), Lokaraj (20) had gone to play at Unnipalayam Karadu in Perianaickenpalayam. Vinu and Nithish who had gone to take bath in Kakkarayanmalai Kuttai, a quarry filled with water, didn’t return back even after a long time. After a futile search, their friends informed the Periyanaickenpalayam police who brought in fire service personnel for the search and rescue operations.

The search was suspended on Saturday due to nightfall. On Sunday they took out the bodies of Vinu and Nithish as well as another teen identified as Nithiyanandam (16) from Veerapandipudur. An investigation is underway to find the circumstances in which Nithiyanandam and the two others got drowned in the quarry pond.