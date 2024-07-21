3-day tourist ban at Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve

CHENNAI: Tourists are banned from venturing into the Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR) in Tirunelveli for the next three days following a heavy rain alert, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

Kanniyakumari district forest officer and wildlife warden M Ilayaraja in a press note said that tourists were prohibited from the reserve from July 21 to 23, as a heavy rain warning has been issued for the Manjolai division.

Additionally, the release stated that except for residents, all outsiders are completely prohibited from visiting Manjolai on private vehicles or government buses.