3 contractors to take over Kodungaiyur landfill biomining project

CHENNAI: The tenders for reclamation of Kodungaiyur dump yard through a biomining process worth Rs 640.83 crores have been given to three contractors, a resolution passed in the council on Thursday.

The works will be carried out in six packages, of which Zigma global environ solutions private limited bags three projects at a total cost of Rs 314.78 crore and 111.72 acres space in the landfill.

The dumping ground was also proposed to be reclaimed through biomining. The site is operational since early 1980s and receives waste from zone 1 to 8 - Tiruvottriyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur and Anna Nagar.

In March 2022, drone survey was conducted and it was estimated that 66.52 lakh metric tons of legacy solid waste was present at the dumpsite. The site is still under use. The cost to biomining per MT fixed at Rs 963.23.

The biomining project will be carried out by three contractors - Zigma global environ solutions private limited, Ramki Infrastructure Limited and Ascent e-Digit solutions private limited.

Out of the Rs 640 crore worth project which has split into six packages, Zigma enviro bags three projects, Ramky in two packages and Ascent will carry out in one package at a cost of Rs 109.37 crore. It is noted that Swacch Bharat Mission 2.0, the Central government contributed 25 percent of fund Rs 160.21 crore, state government Rs 102.53 crore and Greater Chennai Corporation (ULB) funded Rs 378.09 crore that is 59 percent.

A quotation by Anna University for the services including drone survey, environmental and social component of Rs 18.99 crore has been given to the city corporation.

Since the fund is being seeked from KfW, the quotation has been revised to Rs 13.99 crore after negotiation recently.

The long pending biomining process of Kodungaiyur landfill is expected to commence soon for which Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to lay the foundation for the same. The works will be completed within two years and the land will be reclaimed.

Package 1 - Zigma global environ solutions private limited at a cost of Rs 204.23 crore

Package 2 - Ramki Infrastructure Limited - Rs 39.90 crore

Package 3 - Ascent e-Digit solutions private limited - Rs 109.37 crore

Package 4 - Zigma global environ solutions private limited - Rs 42.50 crore

Package 5 - Ramki Infrastructure Limited - Rs 176.78 crore

Package 6 - Zigma global environ solutions private limited - Rs 68.05 crore