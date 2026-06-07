3 children among 7 bonded labourers rescued from Karur plantations

According to officials, the rescued workers had accepted advances totalling Rs 7.57 lakh and were allegedly paid only Rs 1,000 a week despite working for several years, leaving them unable to clear their debts and move out of the employment arrangement.

The rescue operation was carried out by a multi-departmental team, comprising officials from the Revenue department, Labour department and the police, after complaints regarding workers allegedly being held in debt bondage at plantations in Koyampalli, Somur and Achamapuram villages.