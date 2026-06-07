3 children among 7 bonded labourers rescued from Karur plantations

CHENNAI: Three families comprising eight persons, including three children, were rescued from alleged bonded labour at plantations in Manmangalam taluk of Karur on Friday following an inquiry by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).
According to officials, the rescued workers had accepted advances totalling Rs 7.57 lakh and were allegedly paid only Rs 1,000 a week despite working for several years, leaving them unable to clear their debts and move out of the employment arrangement.
The rescue operation was carried out by a multi-departmental team, comprising officials from the Revenue department, Labour department and the police, after complaints regarding workers allegedly being held in debt bondage at plantations in Koyampalli, Somur and Achamapuram villages.
From a Koyampalli village plantation, Raman and Shanthi and their children - Nirmala (12), Madurai Veeran (7) and Madan Kumar (5) - were rescued. The couple told officials that they had accepted an advance of Rs 3 lakh around six years ago and had since been working for a weekly wage of Rs 1,000.
Kamaraj (36), who was rescued from a horticulture garden in Somur village, told authorities that he had accepted an advance of Rs 1.7 lakh. Another couple, Mariyayi and Thangavel, were rescued from a plantation in Achamapuram village. According to their statements, they had taken an advance of Rs 2.87 lakh about three years ago.
Officials said the workers, all natives of villages in Kadavur taluk, had been employed at plantations and horticulture gardens in Manmangalam taluk. During the inquiry, the workers alleged that their low wages and outstanding advances prevented them from leaving their employment.
Authorities have initiated the process of issuing release certificates under the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976. The rescued families were provided with temporary accommodation and support. Officials said further action under the Act would be taken based on the inquiry.