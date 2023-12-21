Begin typing your search...

2nd bi-annual animal census begins in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve

The first one was carried out before monsoon, officials said.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|20 Dec 2023 10:53 PM GMT
2nd bi-annual animal census begins in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve
X

Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (Maalaimalar)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

ERODE: Forest officials in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) here commenced the second bi-annual animal census on Wednesday.

The first one was carried out before monsoon, officials said.

The census will be conducted in all the ten forest Ranges in the STR over the next six days.

Ten teams with six forest officials each will be involved in the enumeration of animals.

Each group member has been provided with firearms as a precautionary measure to use in case animals attack them.

After the completion of the census, the details will be announced by the regional forest office in Chennai.

annual animal censusanimal censusSathyamangalam Tiger ReserveForest officialsSTRforest Ranges
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X