2,800 temple weddings conducted, expect another 1,000 by March: Minister Sekarbabu

CHENNAI: HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu on Sunday said that 2,800 temple weddings have been conducted since the DMK government came to power, with another 1,000 ceremonies scheduled to be completed by the end of March.

“Around 3,813 temple consecration ceremonies (Kumbhabishekam) have been held during the same period,” he added.

Talking to reporters after presiding over the wedding at Somanatha Swamy temple in Kolathur, Sekarbabu also said, “Preparations for the Tiruvannamalai Karthigai Deepam festival were being handled with greater care than in previous years to ensure the safety and comfort of devotees. An official review meeting headed by Minister EV Velu will be held soon.”

Responding to a controversy over a priest at the Sikkal Singaravelar temple who reportedly said that “a lotus must bloom in everyone’s heart”, Minister Sekarbabu said that priests must remain apolitical. “Priests should offer prayers solely for the well-being of devotees. If political symbols are invoked, it raises concerns about impartiality. A complaint has been received and an inquiry will be initiated if required,” he stated.