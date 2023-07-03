28-year-old spectator gored to death at manjuvirattu event in Sivaganga

MADURAI: A 28-year-old youth was gored to death and 20 other spectators were injured during a manjuvirattu, the bull taming sport, held at Panangudi village in Kallal block of Sivaganga district on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Karthik, who resided at Kadaneri village, sources said. The victim died on the way to hospital. Three other injured victims, including Vijay (28) of Meenatchipuram and Akash (12) and Vetri (16), who belong to Panangudi were rushed to Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital, sources said.

The event took place at the village as part of Periyanayaki Amman Temple festival. Around 70 bulls participated in the event. Sivaganga Joint Director of Animal Husbandry N Naganathan, when contacted, said without obtaining permission, the event was organised by the villagers. Based on a complaint, Kallal police have filed a case against those who organised the manjuvirattu without permission, sources said.