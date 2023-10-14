28 TN people rescued from Israel reach home in the second batch

CHENNAI: As many as 28 Tamilnadu people who were rescued from Israel by the government reached on Saturday in the second batch.



The Indian government launched Operation Ajay to facilitate the return of the Indians who got stuck in Israel The first special flight arrived in Delhi from Israel with 212 Indians on Friday and among them, 21 Tamilnadu people were rescued and they were welcomed by the government officials.

On Saturday, the second batch arrived in Delhi from Israel on the special flight. A total of 235 Indians were rescued and they arrived at the Delhi airport at 7 am. Among them, 28 are from Tamil Nadu and the government officials arranged transport for them 12 people were sent to Coimbatore and 16 of them reached the Chennai airport in the afternoon.

In the airport K. S. Masthan, Minister of Minorities Welfare welcomed them and the officials arranged transport to travel to their native places.

Kiruthiga from Dharmapuri said the institute in which we were studying took good care of us during those tough situations. Since the situation was becoming very bad every day we decided to return to India. Once the problems were solved we would go to Israel and continue the studies. Reaching Tamilnadu today makes us more happy, Kiruthiga said.