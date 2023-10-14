Begin typing your search...

‘We were in great fear’, 21 TN students sigh relief

Traumatised by what they had seen in the last few days, and the sound of air raid sirens, rocket fire and screams still ringing loud in their ears.

BySam Augustine & Ashok KumarSam Augustine & Ashok Kumar|14 Oct 2023 1:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-10-14 01:31:24.0  )
CHENNAI: Relief was writ large on the faces of 14 students who disembarked the flight from Israel at the Chennai International Airport and seven others from western districts who deplaned in Coimbatore on Friday.

Traumatised by what they had seen in the last few days, and the sound of air raid sirens, rocket fire and screams still ringing loud in their ears, these students were among the first batch of over 200 Indians to return from Israel under India government’s Operation Ajay.

“We were in great fear...there were sounds of blasts everywhere. Never thought we would be able to make it back,” said Manikandan from Tiruvarur.

Manikandan, who had left for Israel only three months ago for research studies, also profusely thanked both Union and state governments and the Indian Embassy for making possible his return

TamilnaduIsrael WarTN Studets21 Students Return TNChennai International AirportMiddle Eastern NationOperation AjayIndia government
Sam Augustine & Ashok Kumar

