28 tanks in Ranipet bone dry despite heavy rains

RANIPET: Despite the district getting more than 39 mm rain on two days and slightly more than 63 mm on Tuesday, only 100 of the 369 irrigation tanks were full.

Of the total water spread area of 8.52 TMC for the 369 tanks, present water spread was only 4.27 TMC, officials said and added that 28 irrigation tanks were bone dry yet.

However, crops in 1,035 acres, most of them paddy, were damaged in addition to pulses and oil seeds owned by 549 farmers, officials said. They added that 17 varieties of horticultural crops, including brinjal, lady’s finger, onions and cluster beans and 5 flower varieties, including rose and jasmine suffered inundation due to the recent rain in 600 acres in the district.

Handloom Minister R Gandhi accompanied by Collector S Valarmathi and Arcot MLA JL Eswarappan visited various shelters where those affected by rain were housed, officials said. He handed over government benefits, including mats, blankets, 10 kilos rice and Rs 10,000 cash to the owners of three houses whose walls collapsed due to rain in Ranipet municipality.

The Minister also handed out mats, blankets, milk powder and 15 kg rice from his own funds to 87 persons affected by the rain in addition to providing them government largesse of blankets, saris, dhotis and rice.