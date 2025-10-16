28 lakh new magalir thogai applicants, disbursal to start on Dec 15, assures DyCM Udhayanidhi

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday announced that the Tamil Nadu government will commence disbursing the monthly honorarium to newly eligible women heads of families under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT) scheme from December 15.

If all 28 lakh applicants are approved, the total number of beneficiaries will rise from 1.16 crore to 1.44 crore.

Responding to Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi legislator T Velmurugan during the debate on the supplementary budget in the House, Udhayanidhi said the flagship scheme, launched on September 15, 2023, currently benefits 1.16 crore women, each receiving a monthly assistance of Rs 1,000. "From September 2023 to October 2025, the government has disbursed Rs 30,000 crore to beneficiaries. Each woman has received a total of Rs 26,000 so far," he said.

Highlighting the government's decision to expand the scheme, Udhayanidhi said Chief Minister MK Stalin had recently relaxed certain eligibility norms following appeals from various sections of society. "We are conducting special camps across Tamil Nadu to enrol more women under the KMUT scheme. As of October 15, a total of 9,055 camps have been completed, and 28 lakh new applications have been received. Our goal is to complete 10,000 camps by November 14," he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister further added that field inspections to verify applications would be completed before November 30, after which newly qualified beneficiaries would start receiving the monthly honorarium from December 15.

Meanwhile, PMK floor leader G K Mani, participating in the discussion, urged the government to extend the scheme to all women across the State, terming it a step towards comprehensive gender empowerment.