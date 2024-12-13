27 districts in Tamil Nadu likely to receive rain till 10 am on Dec 13, check details

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) issued a forecast stating that as many as 27 districts in Tamil Nadu will likely receive rainfall till 10 am on Friday.

Moderate rainfall with thunderstorm is expected in Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchy, Karur, Dindigul, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Tenkasi, Theni, Virudhunagar, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, and Sivaganga.

Light to moderate rainfall with light thunderstorms is also expected in districts including Cuddalore, Salem, Namakkal, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Tirunelveli, and Thoothukudi.

Additionally, there is a chance of light rain in the districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu.

Meanwhile, the well-marked low pressure area over Gulf of Mannar and neighbourhood now lies as a low pressure area over Gulf of Mannar & adjoining Comorin area. The associated upper air cyclonic circulation extends up to mid-tropospheric levels. It is likely to move westwards towards Maldives and adjoining Lakshadweep area across Comorin area and further weaken gradually during the next 24 hours, said an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin on Friday morning.