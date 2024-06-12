26 unclaimed bodies in Thanjavur Medical College Hospital buried with honour

TIRUCHY: As many as 26 unclaimed bodies kept in Thanjavur Medical College Hospital was given an honourable burial by an NGO with the support of police in Thanjavur on Monday late evening.



According to sources, the police from the Thanjavur range recovered the bodies found abandoned across the region and they were placed in the mortuary of Thanjavur medical college hospital in order to hand them over to the kins of the deceased.

Among them a few were claimed by the relatives while as many as 26 bodies were unclaimed for the past few months. Subsequently, the medical college administration asked the police to initiate steps to bury the bodies.

Based on the request, the Thanjavur police approached Nesakkaram, an NGO being operated from Thanjavur for the purpose.

After the police approached the NGO, they sought the support of the Thanjavur Municipal Corporation which had dug the land at Rajagori crematorium and buried the unclaimed corpses. The members performed the rituals for the bodies and placed flowers. The NGO also thanked the medical college, police, and Corporation officials for trusting them with the task.