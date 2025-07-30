250 final engg students to be given training in Google Play

CHENNAI: In order to provide more job opportunities, Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday said that a total of 250 final engineering students in the State will be given training in Google Play and Unity Game Developer Training program under Naan Mudhalvan scheme.

Accordingly, a MoU was signed between the Skill Development Corporation, Google and Unity Game Developer.

A DIPR release on Tuesday said that the online training programme is designed to empower aspiring and professional game developers in India with industry-recognised Unity certifications.

This training programme will be a great opportunity, especially for the final year students, who are pursuing Computer Science courses.

This programme is a special skill training initiative conducted by Google Play, Unity, and leading game companies, targeting skills in game design, development to international industry standards.

It also offers free unity licenses, free training, exam preparation sessions, industry expert mentorship, advanced training and incubation and funding opportunities for startups.

Initially, 250 students will be trained under this program and each student will receive Unity licenses valued Rs 32,000 along with official certification.