250 Bihar education officials trained on Tamil Nadu Education dept schemes

CHENNAI: To familiarise with the schemes and initiatives of the Tamil Nadu School Education Department (SED), the education department officials of Bihar had been undergoing a special training till May 24 in the city.

As per the circular from the department, special training for 250 education officers of Bihar state are being conducted in five phases to learn about the schemes of the State.

A five-day residential training started in April in five stages and is set to go on till May 24.

In the first phase of this training 50 officers, in the second phase 40 officers and in the third 27 officers participated in the training and another 100 officers are to be trained.

Overall 250 education officers are equipped with the working and schemes of TN.

Through this training, the officials will be informed on initiatives ranging from Pudumai Penn, Illam Thedi Kalvi, Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme, Naan Mudhalvan and more.