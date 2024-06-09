25 students from Tamil Nadu selected for special training in London under 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme

CHENNAI: Under the 'Naan Mudhalvan' flagship scheme of the Tamil Nadu government, as many as 25 college students from the state have been selected for a special training program in London. They left for London on Sunday morning.

The students, who are pursuing engineering and science courses, will undergo a week-long intensive training at the Newcastle University in artificial intelligence, data science, and other cutting-edge technologies.

The 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme aims to provide world-class training to students in Tamil Nadu, and this program is part of that initiative.

The selection process was a competitive one with over 1,267 students applying for the program. After a series of tests and interviews, 100 students were shortlisted, and finally, 25 students were selected for the training programme in London.

The students, accompanied by two faculty members, left for London early this morning on a British Airways flight from the Chennai airport. They have expressed their gratitude to the Tamil Nadu government and the British Council for providing them with the opportunity.

The training program will conclude on June 16 and the students are expected to return to Chennai on June 17.