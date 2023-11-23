248 arrested, 783 kg ganja seized in two weeks

CHENNAI: As part of the efforts to achieve the goal of Drug-free Tamil Nadu, the Narcotic Intelligence Bureau CID & Prohibition Enforcement units and the Tamil Nadu police had during the last two weeks from November 6 to November 20, arrested a total of 248 accused, including 6 female and one Nigerian National Marcel Kuyo, who smuggled the drug from Bengaluru.

In this connection, a total of 783 kg of Ganja, 10 gm of cocaine, 85 MDMA ecstasy pills, and Tapentadol Hydrochloride tablets all worth Rs. 80 lakh were seized, said a press report from the department.

It is pertinent to State that a bulk of 300 Kg of ganja worth Rs. 30 lakh was seized in a single case on November 8 at Keelavur P.S. Limit, Nagapattinam along with two cars and three motorcycles, and arrested 8 accused belonging to Nagapattinam and Theni Districts.

Based on the input given by the Central Intelligence Unit (CIU), Chennai, NIB CID, Vellore had seized 100 kg ganja along with a lorry used for smuggling the contraband from Andhra Pradesh all worth Rs. 17 lakh at Vellore and arrested two accused Sadasivam (32) of Erode and Pandeswaran (26) from Trichy.

Apart from the above, 11 accused concerned in NDPS cases have been convicted, and two accused belonging to Madurai City and Usilampatti were detained under the Goondas Act.

Seven bank accounts pertaining to the accused concerned in NDPS Act cases were frozen.

Apart from Law Enforcement, 114 awareness programmes were conducted in schools and colleges all over the State to create awareness against drug abuse among students.

The public is requested to share information with regard to the illegal sale and trafficking of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances through tollfree helpline No. 10581 and can message through WhatsApp number -- 9498410581 or through Email ID: spnibcid@gmail.com, the press release added.