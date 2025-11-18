24×7 helplines for Sabarimala pilgrims opened

CHENNAI: State Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) PK Sekarbabu on Monday announced the launch of dedicated 24×7 information centres to support Sabarimala-bound pilgrims throughout the Mandala–Makara Vilakku season, ensuring seamless assistance from Tamil Nadu to Kerala.

According to the department, the round-the-clock centres will operate until January 20, offering continuous guidance, travel updates and emergency support for devotees undertaking the annual pilgrimage. The initiative covers multiple locations, including the Chennai HR&CE headquarters, district-level facilitation counters, key border checkpoints and the Sabarimala base camp, creating an integrated information network across both states.

Pilgrims can avail themselves of real-time support through the toll-free helpline 1800-425-1757, while district-specific assistance numbers have also been assigned to handle route queries, safety-related issues and coordination needs. Duty officers will be deployed in shifts across the entire 65-day pilgrimage period to ensure uninterrupted services.

The HR&CE Department said the initiative aims to provide a "safe, organised and responsive" experience for the lakhs of devotees heading to Sabarimala.

State minister Sekarbabu emphasised that the strengthened information system would significantly improve coordination during peak crowd movement and help pilgrims navigate their journey with confidence.

The department urged devotees to make full use of the helplines and assured that all necessary arrangements have been put in place to ensure a smooth and secure pilgrimage season.