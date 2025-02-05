24 trans persons receive new houses in Virudhunagar under Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam Scheme

MADURAI: Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran inaugurated the newly constructed houses for 24 trans person beneficiaries under the Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam scheme on Tuesday.

The houses have come up at Kovilpulikuthi and E Kumaralingapuram villages under the limits of Virudhunagar panchayat union through the initiative of the Department of Rural Development.

While addressing the inauguration event, the Revenue Minister said Chief Minister MK Stalin-led government in Tamil Nadu has been implementing various schemes and making sure that these schemes reach the marginalised section of the society.

He said, “As part of the Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam scheme, houses were built for 24 trans persons in the district. It is to be noted that M Karunanidhi, former chief minister, gave special recognition to the third gender.”

The minister added that trans persons should set an example for the rest of society and they should take care of their health and make use of the government schemes efficiently to improve their living standards.

Virudhunagar Collector VP Jeyaseelan noted that these houses are the second habitation site constructed by the government for trans persons, and the revenue minister has been supportive and instrumental in reaching goals for the development of Virudhunagar.

The Collector highlighted that the government provides a subsidy of Rs 3.5 lakh in two or three installments to each beneficiary under this scheme for housing. However, there are some practical difficulties in implementing this project for trans persons who are socially and economically vulnerable and do not have a stable income, he added.

He further said that to rectify this problem, a group was formed and the cost of the construction of a house was assessed. Based on the assessment, the residential houses were constructed at a cost of Rs 6.50 lakh comprising subsidy and the remaining amount covered by social responsibility funds, the Collector added.

The Project Director of the District Rural Development Agency, R Thandapani, Executive Engineer Vennila, local body representatives and others were present, the sources said.