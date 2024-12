24 districts including Chennai are likely to receive rain till 10 am on Dec 1

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, issued a forecast stating that as many as 24 districts in Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rain until 10.00 am on Sunday.

According to a Thanthi TV report, heavy rainfall is likely in Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Perambalur districts, and the Puducherry region.

Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Ariyalur, Pudukkottai, and Mayiladuthurai districts are expected to experience moderate rainfall.

Additionally, light rain is forecasted for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Dindigul, Erode, Krishnagiri, and Dharmapuri districts.

Meanwhile, Cyclone Fengal, which passed over the Puducherry coast at midnight, is now expected to move west-southwest of Tamil Nadu and weaken into a deep depression.