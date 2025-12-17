24 Bangladeshi nationals deported from Salem after illegal stay

COIMBATORE: Twenty-four Bangladeshi nationals, arrested for illegal stay across Tamil Nadu, were deported to Bangladesh from Attur special camp in Salem on Tuesday.

The Bangladeshi nationals entered India using forged documents and worked in various parts of the state. As part of a sustained crackdown against illegal immigrants, the police nabbed a total of around 72 Bangladeshi nationals from Chennai, Tirupur and Salem districts since last year and lodged them at the special camp in Attur.

After the completion of their sentence period, steps were taken to deport them through the Bangladesh High Commission. In the first phase, 24 persons, including 12 men, seven women and five children, were sent to West Bengal by a special coach in the Ernakulam-Howrah Antyodaya Express from Salem railway junction under police protection.

The train is scheduled to reach Howrah railway station on Wednesday at 2 pm, from where they will be taken by embassy officials to be handed over to the authorities of the Bangladesh High Commission.