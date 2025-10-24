23K listings on TN govt’s private sector job portal

CHENNAI: After successfully facilitating the placement of more than 50,000 job seekers in a short span of time, the Tamil Nadu government’s private job portal has identified over 23,500 live vacancies across 550 companies in the State, a number that continues to increase daily.

Launched with the aim of providing employment opportunities exclusively in the private sector through online mode, the portal is managed by the Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department. According to officials of the department, the platform encourages private employers, including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and large corporates, to register their vacancies, while job seekers can list their educational qualifications and skills.

A senior official said the key feature of the portal is the availability of “live and genuine” vacancies that can be accessed by applicants at any time. “At present, 10,887 companies across 43 sectors have officially registered on the portal,” the official said.

“As of now, 4,75,037 job seekers have registered against 3,60,001 job postings, and 54,767 candidates have been successfully placed through the portal,” the official added.

The number of live vacancies recorded stood at 23,699 from 562 employers on the morning of October 22, 2025, and had increased to 24,090 from 572 employers by 8.30 p.m. the same day, indicating steady growth in recruitment activity.

Interestingly, the most searched job categories were not IT-related. “Sectors such as agriculture, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), automotive, manufacturing, electronics and hardware, education support, food processing, logistics, tourism and hospitality, iron and steel, gems and jewellery, handicrafts, and beauty and wellness were among the top choices,” the official said.

Among the most preferred work locations were Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Madurai, Salem, Erode, Tirunelveli, Tiruppur and Kancheepuram.

The trending job roles currently available include accountant, sales and marketing executive, procurement executive, mobile sales executive, and CNC machine operator trainee.