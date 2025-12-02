TIRUNELVELI: As many as 2.33 lakh voters in Tirunelveli district could be removed from the electoral rolls after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is over, district Collector Sukumar said on Monday. The collector told leaders that removal of deceased persons, duplicate entries or individuals who could not be traced would be done as per the extension of deadline announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Collector said, chairing an all-party consultation.

According to the revised schedule, the enumeration period has been extended till December 11, while the reorganisation and categorisation of polling stations must also be completed by then. The draft roll will be prepared from December 12 to 15, and published on December 16. Booth-Level Officers (BLOs) will issue orders on house-to-house verification forms between December 16 and January 15. Claims and objections must be disposed of by February 7. The final electoral roll will be published on February 14, after receiving the poll panel’s approval by February 10.