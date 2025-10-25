232 candidates from Manidhanaeyam IAS Academy receive appointment orders

CHENNAI: Former Mayor Saidai Duraisamy said that 232 candidates, who have trained at Manidhanaeyam free IAS Academy for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group-IV exams, have received appointment orders to work in government offices.

A press release from the institute on Friday stated that the academy has been working to support socially and economically disadvantaged communities, operating without discrimination based on caste or religion and carried out numerous social welfare initiatives.

TNPSC had announced 4,662 vacancies for group–IV services on April 25 this year. The examination for these positions was conducted on July 12, and the provisional selection list was released on October 22.

Based on the provisional list, 232 candidates who trained at the academy, underwent online training and appeared for examination. This also includes those who previously attempted the exams but narrowly missed selection, have secured high marks and are expected to be appointed to government positions in the upcoming recruitment cycle.