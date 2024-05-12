22,000 kg gold sold in Tamil Nadu on Akshaya Tritiya

CHENNAI: Traders reported that 22,000 kg of gold jewellery was sold in Tamil Nadu in two days, on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya this year.

Last year, Rs 11,000 crores worth gold were sold on the day of Akshaya Tritiya.

This year the sales of jewellery ranged from Rs.14,500 to Rs.15,000 crores.

Chennai Gold Jewellery and Diamond Dealers Association General Secretary Shanthakumar said that the concessions announced on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya have been extended till today (Sunday).