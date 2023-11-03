220 CPM cadre held for black flag stir against Guv visit to MKU event

MADURAI: As many as 220 cadre of Communist party of India (Marxist) courted arrest in Madurai on charges of waving black flags against Governor RN Ravi, who attended the 55th convocation ceremony of Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) on Thursday.

Meanwhile, as announced, K Ponmudy, Higher Education Minister boycotted the convocation due to the Governor’s refusal to award honorary doctorate to freedom fighter and veteran CPM leader N Sankaraiah, turning down the government’s request.

Not only the Higher Education Minister, but 15 senate members and some graduates also did not turn up at the convocation.

The black flag protest led by K Rajendran, district secretary, Madurai Rural, was staged near Nagamalai Pudukottai, where a minor scuffle broke out between some of the police personnel and the party cadre leading to their arrest.



Moreover, a car bearing a political party flag was denied entry into the programme venue by the security guard at the university entrance. Subsequently, the vehicle driver removed the party flag and then was allowed, sources said.

During the schedule, the Governor along with the Vice Chancellor of Homi Bhabha National Institute and chief guest U Kamatchi Mudali presented the degrees to the graduates. A total of 1,34,570 graduates were awarded degrees during the convocation. Earlier, the MKU Vice Chancellor J Kumar welcomed the gathering, sources said.