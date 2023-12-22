Begin typing your search...

22-yr-old youth hacked to death in Tiruchy, two relatives arrested

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|22 Dec 2023 12:35 AM GMT
22-yr-old youth hacked to death in Tiruchy, two relatives arrested
TIRUCHY: A youth was hacked to death and two of his relatives have been secured by the police suspecting their involvement in the murder in Tiruchy on Wednesday night.

It is said, G Yuvaraj (22) was taking care of his father Gowthaman’s business after his demise recently.

Yuvaraj along with the family was residing at Thanchankurichi.

On Wednesday night, while Yuvaraj was fast asleep in the farmhouse, an unidentified gang entered there and attacked him with sharp weapons in which Yuvaraj died on the spot.

On information, the Kanakiliyanallur police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and sent it to the Lalgudi GH. The police registered a case and were investigating.

DTNEXT Bureau

