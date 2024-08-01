22-year-old man sentenced to life for murdering boy in Dindigul

MADURAI: Fast Track Mahila Court in Dindigul on Wednesday convicted a 22-year-old youth and sentenced him to undergo life imprisonment after he was found guilty in the murder of a six-year-old boy. According to the prosecution, the boy was murdered by Ajay Rathinam of Kottaiyur, Natham over a property dispute. The victim was a relative of the accused. The incident occurred in 2021. Based on a complaint, Natham police filed a case. After examining the witnesses, the judge found Ajay Rathinam guilty of murder and pronounced the sentence. Besides, a fine of Rs 10,000 was also imposed on the accused, sources said.