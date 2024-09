22 districts in Tamil Nadu likely to receive rain till 7 pm: Weather dept

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecasted light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning across 22 districts in Tamil Nadu until 7 PM today.

Accordingly, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, and Tiruvannamalai are expected to experience moderate rain. Perambalur, Ariyalur, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Nilgiris, and Coimbatore are likely to receive light to moderate rain with light thunder.

An atmospheric downward circulation prevails over the interior parts of Tamil Nadu, bringing rain to parts of North East and South East Tamil Nadu, as well as Puducherry and Karaikal, the weather department stated