Heavy rain and thunderstorms lash Chennai and suburbs

CHENNAI: Heavy rains along with thunderstorms and lightning lashed various parts of the city and its suburbs on Wednesday night.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted that moderate to heavy rain is likely to continue over the the north coastal districts of the state — Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu — for the next two to three hours.

The rainfall activity has been attributed to the change in wind pattern and an increase in the moisture level of the sea.

Many areas in Chennai including Tondiarpet, Broadway, Egmore, Anna Salai, OMR, Ambattur, Ekkaduthangal, Kodambakkam, Guindy, Porur, and Tambaram witnessed heavy showers along with thunderstorms and lightning from Wednesday evening.

The weather department has forecast more nighttime showers in the coming days.