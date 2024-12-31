22-day Vaikunda Ekadasi festival at Srirangam temple begins with Pagal Pathu utsavam

TIRUCHY: The Pagal Pathu utsavam (festival) began with religious fervor at the World-renowned Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, the first and foremost among 108 'Divyadesams' (temples dedicated to Lord Vishnu) at Srirangam here on Tuesday.

The processional deity 'Lord Namperumal' adorned with 'Pandian Crown' and clad in gems and precious stones studded armour, exited the sanctum sanctorum on a golden palanquin amid reciting of Krishna Yajur Veda and other Vedic hymns by the temple priests and Vedic scholars, this morning to the Arjuna Mandapam inside the temple complex.

Special pujas were performed to the presiding deity on the occasion.

Pagal Pathu is the first half of the 22-day 'Vaikunda Ekadasi' festival celebrated during the auspicious Tamil month of Margazhi, while the second half of the festival is called 'Raa Pathu.'

Thousands of devotees thronged the temple to have the darshan of Lord Namperumal on the occasion of Pagal Pathu utsavam.

The famous 'Mohini Alangaram' ritual will be held on January 9, followed by Lord Namperumal entering the Paramapada Vaasal also called Sorga Vaasal (gateway to Heaven) on the auspicious Vaikunda Ekadesi day on January 10.

The Vaikunda Ekadesi festival will conclude with the 'Nammazhwar Moksham' ritual on January 20.

The Tiruchirapalli district administration has declared a day's local holiday on January 10 given the opening of Paramapada Vaasal.

Police have made elaborate security arrangements in coordination with temple administration as lakhs of devotees from various parts of the country and abroad were expected to visit the temple during the Vaikunda Ekadasi festival.