2.15 lakh Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings sent off from Tamil Nadu coast

CHENNAI: As the nesting season of Olive Ridley turtles in the state ended, the state forest department has released more than 2.15 lakh hatchlings into the sea, which is the highest number of hatchlings sent to the sea from Tamil Nadu coast.

During the previous season, only 1.82 lakh hatchlings were sent to the sea, which was a record then.

According to department data, the forest department set up 53 hatcheries in 8 coastal districts of the state and collected more than 2.58 lakh eggs. Out of the total eggs, as many as 2,15,778 eggs hatched and they were released into the sea throughout the season.

During the 2016-2017 nesting season, only 74,196 hatchlings were released and the state had only 19 hatcheries.

Usually, the Olive Ridley nesting season commences in the state in December and would end in April - May. The department engages NGOs and fishermen to collect the eggs and bring them to hatcheries. Eggs will take 45 days to hatch and once the eggs are hatched, they will be released.

"This truly is a milestone in our turtle conservation programme as this marked the largest number of turtles ever released. A total of 122 forest staff and hundreds of volunteers worked day and night to make this possible, " Supriya Sahu, state environment, forest and climate change secretary, said.

It may be noted that undeveloped eggs, piped eggs and dead hatchlings inside the nest will reduce the number of hatchlings released into the sea. Undeveloped eggs could not produce embryos and eggs that hatch partially (heads only come out) are termed piped eggs.

Despite the heat wave conditions in the state, the department maintained the temperature of the hatcheries using jute bags and other natural means to avoid piped eggs owing to high heat.

Ideal temperature for an Olive Ridley egg to hatch is only 31 degree celsius, but temperature this year crossed more than 40 degree celcius.

Interestingly, temperature of the hatcheries play a vital role in the gender of hatchlings. If the temperature is between 25 degree celcius to 30 degree celsius, more than 70 per cent hatchlings will be male and if the temperature is maintained between 31 degree celsius to 35 degree celsius, more than 70 per cent hatchlings will be female.

Beyond 35 degree celsius, the eggs will not hatch. Usually, conservators maintain temperature in a way to increase female hatchlings.

Females turtles will return to the same coast for laying eggs.