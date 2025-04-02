210kg of ganja seized in Ranipet, 5 arrested

CHENNAI: Ranipet Police seized 210 kilograms of ganja and arrested five individuals in connection with a drug trafficking operation on Wednesday.

As per a Daily Thanthi report, the police received confidential information regarding the smuggling of ganja, acting on the tip-off, the police conducted intensive surveillance.

When they intercepted and searched three suspicious cars, they found 210 kg of ganja bundles being smuggled from another state to Ranipet district.

Ranipet police seized the three vehicles involved in the smuggling and arrested five individuals from North India.

The police have registered a case and are conducting an investigation.