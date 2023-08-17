21-yr-old found dead near Shenbakkam

VELLORE: A 21-year-old youth was found dead, strangled with electric wires near the Shenbakkam in the early hours of Wednesday. Sanjay (21) of the Muthu Mandapam area near the Vellore new bus stand worked as an electrician and stayed with his sister as he was an orphan.

However, due to differences of opinion with his sister he was for the last few days staying in the lorry shed where he worked. Passers-by were shocked finding a half nude body with wires around his throat on the service road.

They immediately alerted the Vellore North police, who sent the body to Vellore Medical College hospital for post-mortem and registered a case. Vellore SP N Manivannan also visited the spot. Further investigations are on.