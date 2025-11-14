21-year-old convicted in Pocso case in Dindigul

MADURAI: The Special Court for exclusive trial of cases under the Pocso Act in Dindigul on Thursday convicted a 21–year old youth and sentenced him to undergo 15 years of rigorous imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, Arul Prasath, a resident of N Panjampatti was found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor girl.

Earlier, Prasath befriended the girl, fell in love and he promised to marry her. The incident occurred in 2024. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s family, Sanarpatti All Women police filed a case under the Pocso Act. The accused was arrested after the investigation.

After examining the witnesses, the Sessions Judge found the charges against Prasath proven beyond doubt and pronounced the sentence. Dindigul SP Pradeep lauded the team effort, adding that 57 cases concerning Pocso Act have so far been completed this year and the accused were convicted.