21 TN police officers to receive Presidential Awards

CHENNAI: The Central government has announced that 21 police officers from Tamil Nadu, including Superintendent of Police (SP) Jayalakshmi to be honored with the Presidential Awards for their service to the police force.

A total of 942 Personnel of Police, Fire, Home Guard & Civil Defence(HG&CD) and Correctional Services have been awarded Gallantry and Service Medalson the occasion of the Republic Day, 2025.