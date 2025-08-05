2026 TN polls: Nainar’s state-wide tour to commence on Aug 17 from Tirunelveli

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran will launch a state-wide tour covering all Assembly constituencies from August 17, starting from Tirunelveli.

The tour, organised as a series of zonal conferences, is part of the party’s strategic preparation for the 2026 Assembly elections. Unlike the “En Mann, En Makkal” yatra undertaken by former state president K Annamalai, Nainar Nagenthran’s tour will be constituency-focused, combining public outreach with internal organisational review.

According to party workers, the tour aims to strengthen booth committees and directly engage with grassroots workers and voters.

“The purpose of this state-wide tour is to understand local issues, motivate our cadre, and streamline our booth-level operations. He will be directly interacting with party workers, especially booth agents, in every Assembly segment,” said ANS Prasad, party spokesperson.

The BJP has also scheduled multiple zonal conferences in the coming months. Senior leaders said the initiative would help validate the authenticity of booth-level agents, amid allegations that some agents appointed earlier were aligned with other political parties.

“Nainar’s visit to every constituency will help identify and rectify existing organisational gaps. It will also help familiarise his leadership among the cadre and the electorate,” a senior leader said.