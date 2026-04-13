2026 TN elections | Tasmac to be closed for 3 days from April 21

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the closure of all TASMAC liquor outlets across TN for three days (April 21-23) due to the Assembly election. There are around 4,829 Tasmac outlets in TN.
Officials said the move is aimed at preventing law-and-order issues and curbing inducement of voters during the polling period.
Meanwhile, election officials provided details on postal voting arrangements. Out of the 3.40 lakh eligible voters, around 1.5 lakh polling personnel have opted for postal ballots, which will be collected and routed through a common facilitation centre in Tiruchy.
Under special categories such as senior citizens above 85 years and persons with disabilities (PwD), around 1.90 lakh voters are eligible for postal voting. However, only around 15,000 have opted for the facility.
Additionally, authorities said that around 17,000 licensed firearms have been deposited at police stations across the State. Enforcement teams have also seized Rs 727 crore worth of cash, valuables and freebies since the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).
Officials added that citizens have been actively using the cVIGIL mobile application to report violations. So far, 3,791 complaints have been received, of which 727 have been resolved.
The ECI reiterated that these measures are part of efforts to ensure free, fair and peaceful polling on April 23.