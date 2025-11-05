DMK tried to exploit Karur tragedy; will pay the price in 2026: Vijay in first speech since stampede

CHENNAI: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Wednesday declared that the battlefield for the 2026 Assembly elections would be a direct contest between the TVK and the ruling DMK. Exuding confidence in his party’s prospects, he asserted that the TVK had “a hundred per cent chance of victory” in the forthcoming polls.

Addressing the party’s special general council meeting in Mamallapuram, Vijay described the recent Karur stampede tragedy as a “temporary hurdle” allegedly engineered by the “ruling DMK ecosystem.” In a scathing critique, he questioned the government’s role in the incident and underscored his accusation by reading out portions of the Supreme Court’s verdict related to the case before the gathering.

In his speech, the first in-person address since the Karur stampede, Vijay blamed the DMK and its president and Chief Minister MK Stalin for trying to politically exploit the tragedy by appointing a single-person commission while also making senior police and IAS officials to tarnish the TVK.