2026 battle will be between TVK and DMK, declares Vijay; accuses Stalin of false propaganda and arrogance of power

CHENNAI: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Wednesday flayed the Chief Minister MK Stalin and the ruling DMK, declaring that the 2026 Assembly elections will be a straight fight between the TVK and the DMK. Exuding confidence, Vijay asserted that his party has a “hundred per cent chance of victory” and vowed to “rewrite Tamil Nadu’s political history.”

Addressing the party’s special general council meeting in Mamallapuram, Vijay described the recent Karur stampede tragedy as a “temporary hurdle” deliberately engineered by the “ruling DMK ecosystem.” Reading aloud from the Supreme Court’s verdict on the case, he accused the government of suppressing the truth and questioned its “moral legitimacy to remain in power.”

Vijay said, “For months, we have endured unbearable pain and remained silent out of respect for our people’s emotions. But lies and malicious propaganda woven around us by the ruling ecosystem must be torn apart through truth and justice.”

Targeting Stalin personally, the actor-politician said the Chief Minister, who often claims to be above politics, has been spreading “baseless accusations” in the Assembly. “How can a leader who speaks of magnanimity spew such venom? The people of Tamil Nadu are watching,” he said.

Vijay accused the DMK of operating under “the arrogance of absolute power” and said the Supreme Court had “severely reprimanded” the State for undermining fair investigation and public trust. “Even the apex court questioned why the government’s advocates stood silent,” he said, adding that “the people’s faith in this government lies buried.”

He further added, “In 2026, there will be only two contenders, TVK and DMK. This contest will be fierce. Victory is ours, we will triumph, make history, and restore people’s faith. Believe in goodness, victory is certain.”